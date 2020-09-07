New Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway PREVIEWED ahead of debut this month

Dacia, Renault’s budget brand, preview the arrival of a new Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway – due to debut at the end of the month – with first photos.

If you don’t mind a bit of slightly old tech and quite basic spec in your new car, then Dacia has been the answer to your prayers for quite some time with their range of budget offerings.

But now it’s time for an update for the Sandero and Sandero Stepway, and it looks like Dacia is heading a bit upmarket, although they promise the new cars will retain the same standard of simplicity and reliability when they arrive. And, we hope, price point too.

The new Sandero and Sandero Steway will be officially revealed on 29 September, but ahead of that Dacia has released the first photo of the new models (above) which do look a bit more upmarket than before, but still recognisable as Stepways.

Dacia aren’t saying yet, but it is expected they’ll be underpinned by the current Captur’s Platform, which will probably mean a Stepway that’s a bit bigger than the current model, with a more purposeful stance and evolutionary design.

Despite the move to the Renault CMF-B Platform, it seems unlikely Dacia will head too far down the hybrid route, if at all, with the new Sandero, and it’s also unlikely that much of the technology the Platform can support will be included.

But, with a few weeks to go to the new Sandero’s debut, we could get trickles of information on just what the new Sandero will offer before it officially arrives.