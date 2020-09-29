Cars UK

New Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway – same budget recipe, new Renault underpinnings

The new Dacia Sandero, and its ‘Crossover’ sibling the Sandero Stepway, are detailed ahead of going on sale with a new Renault platform. 

Earlier this month, Dacia previewed the new Sandero and Sandero Stepway ahead of a proper reveal due before the end of the month. And with the end of the month almost here, so too are the new Stepway twins.

Looking not a million miles away from the current Sandero, the new Sandero does however get a new look front and rear, new light signatures and wider track, with the Stepway version sitting a couple of inches higher and getting the butch cladding treatment.

But sitting under the refreshed looks sits not an old Renault platform, as you might expect, but the same CMF-B Platform that underpins the latest Renault Clio, a car which starts at almost twice the price of the Sandero. Which makes the new Sanderos still a bit of a bargain.

To get the cheapest new Sandero will mean living with the 65bhp 1.0 litre three-pot SCe 65, but spend a bit more on the TCe 90 and you’ll get a six-speed manual or (optional) CVT as well as 50 per cent more power. And you can still have the TCe 100 bi-fuel version too.

Standard kit isn’t completely hair shirt either, with LED headlights, Cruise, more supportive seats and new steering wheel, auto lights and a choice of multimedia packages.

No prices yet for the new Sandero, but expect a starting price of £7,995 when the new Sandero goes on sale shortly.

