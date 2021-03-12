New Dacia Spring EV: a PROPERLY affordable electric car- but not for the UK (yet)

The electric Dacia Spring launches in Europe as a very affordable compact EV, promising range of around 140 miles and prices from under £15k.

There was a time when Dacia – Renault’s budget Romanian brand – was only available in Europe, but now the UK is able to enjoy their very affordable transport too.

But it seems Dacia’s latest offering – the Dacia Spring Electric, now on sale in Europe – is not heading for the UK, at least not for now. Which seems a bit odd and rather disappointing.

First arriving as the Dacia Spring Electric Concept this time last year, Dacia revealed the production version of the Spring EV in the autumn and it’s now on sale in Europe.

Prices start from as little as £14,550 (and, in France with their EV incentives, from £10,600) with a standard version, a business version and, from next year, a Spring Cargo without back seats for use as an urban delivery vehicle.

The entry-level Spring Confort comes with Air Con, 3.5″ media display, Bluetooth and cloth trim, with Spring Confort Plus (£15,800) adding 7″ infotainment, rear-view camera and parking sensors, Styling Pack, Metallic Paint and 30kW charging.

The Dacia Spring uses a small 44bhp electric motor powered by a 26.8kWh battery, a top speed of 62mph and range of around 140 miles.