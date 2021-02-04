New DS 4 REVEALED – it’s a ‘Premium’ Hatch and Coupe SUV rolled in to one

Citroen’s posh brand DS reveal a new DS4, two years on from the demise of the previous DS4, as a ‘Premium’ cross between Hatch and Coupe SUV.

The last DS 4 we had was what DS models had become: a Citroen in posh clothes. But now we get a new DS4 which is a standalone model for what is now the DS Brand, and it fills the gap in the DS range between the DS 3 Crossback and DS 7 Crossback.

But rather than deliver a Coupe SUV or a Hatch, DS say the DS 4 is a mix of the two, and in an effort to be all things to all buyers, you can also have the new DS 4 as the DS 4 Cross too, which comes with butch cladding and roof rails to make it look more purposeful, although there’s no increase in ride height.

The design of the DS 4 is quite ‘busy’ but manages to looks cohesive, with big statement alloys, low bonnet and coupe roofline, in isolation managing to pull off the trick of looking like both a Hatch and low-riding Coupe Crossover.

Inside there’s a big screen, of course, but also a smaller short-cut screen low down on the console for easier access on the go, gesture control, short-cuts, big HUD and even (optional) infra-red night vison.

Under the bonnet you get the choice of a 225bhp plug-in hybrid with 31 miles of EV range, petrols in 130bhp, 180bhp and 225bhp varieties and even a diesel option – although, perhaps oddly, no EV version – all with eight-speed auto ‘box.

If the new DS 4 floats your boat, you’ll have to wait until November to get your hands on one in the UK.