New DS 4 UK prices and specs – costs from £25,350 to £40,700

The new DS 4 goes on sale in the UK with a choice of petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrains and a confusing choice of models and trims.

The old DS 4 went to its grave a couple of years ago as Citroen’s now standalone posh brand DS ditched its Citroen hangover model, and earlier this year it reappeared as the new DS 4, not a hatch and not a crossover but something in between. And actually, it looks pretty good despite trying to fit in to a wafer-thin segment we think DS has invented.

Now DS divvies up specs for the DS 4, and prices, for the UK, with a rather confusing range of trim and powertrain options.

Having attempted to cover all the bases with its hatch cum crossover look, DS is trying to cover all the bases with its trim options too, and giving, most of them, quirky French names.

The range starts with DS 4 Bastille+ and moves up through the DS 4 Trocadero and DS 4 Rivoli, with the DS 4 Performance Line and DS 4 Performance Line+ following. As if that isn’t enough, you can also get the DS 4 as a butch Cross model with the DS 4Cross Trocadero and DS 4 Cross Rivoli, although the Cross models are entirely cosmetic jobs with no raised ride height or off-road gubbins.

Engine options for the DS 4 are a 225bhp plug-in with a 31-mile EVr range, petrols in 130bhp, 180bhp and 225bhp and even a 128bhp diesel, although not all engines are available in all trims.

DS 4 Bastille+ models get 17″ alloys, LED lights, 10″ infotainment, 7″ digital instruments, reversing camera and rear parking sensors, with the DS 4 Trocadero adding 19″ alloys, DS Iris Infotainment and upgraded cloth upholstery, with the DS Rivoli different 19″ alloys, leather, DS Drive Assist and Matrix LED headlights.

The Performance line DS 4 gets 19″ black alloys and black grille and front and rear parking sensors, with Performance + adding extra driver-assist and safety stuff like Adaptive Cruise and advanced emergency braking.

The DS 4 Cross models are available as the Cross Trocadero and Cross Rivoli with SUV looks including side skirts, gloss black roof bars, skid plates front and back and black bumpers. There’s also the option of Advanced Traction Control for a bit of extra grip.

Customer deliveries of the new DS 4 start later this year.