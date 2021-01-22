New Electric BMW i4 – it’s about the handling, not just the acceleration, say BMW

The new electric BMW i4 won’t just be about straight-line acceleration, say BMW, but about perfect handling and comfort too.

It’s getting on for a year since the BMW Concept i4 arrived to preview a production model, and with that production model – the BMW i4 Gran Coupe – heading for a reveal, BMW want us to know it won’t just be an EV that’s all about straight-line acceleration, but one that delivers a perfectly balanced drive.

BMW say the i4 is all about the integration of of all the drive and suspension components to ensure the power delivery is precisely matched to controllable handling, great cornering dynamics and optimal traction, as well as ride comfort.

With up to 528bhp on tap – enough for 62mph in 4.0 seconds – BMW has given the i4 model-specific damper tech to reduce the dipping induced with instant torque, and fitted actuator-related wheel slip limitation for optimum traction.

In addition, the suspension setup allows a high degree of controllability, with the i4’s Project Manager, David Alfredo Ferrufino Camacho, saying:

The BMW i4 conveys the feeling of being light and agile yet also solid and authoritative. With its superior directional reliability and high level of cornering stability, it seems to literally attach itself to the road. All electric vehicles are capable of fast straight-line acceleration. But that’s not enough for us at BMW.

But, as we all know, great handling can come at the expense of comfort, but BMW say they have that sussed with the i4, which, they say, will deliver long-distance driving comfort too thanks to its damper technology.

It all sounds very promising.