New Electric BMW i5 TOURING teased ahead of debut in the spring

BMW starts the tease for the new electric BMW i5 Touring, expected to offer the same powertrains as the i5 saloon, ahead of a spring debut.

We’ve already seen the new BMW i5 saloon as BMW adds an electric powertrain to the new 5 Series, and we’ve seen a tease for the regular i5 Touring back in the autumn.

Now, the two come together s BMW teases the arrival of the electric BMW i5 Touring with an image (above) looking almost exactly similar to the tease we had for the ICE 5 Series Touring last year. There’s a shock.

The test is accompanied by zero new information about the i5 Touring, but it’s all but certain it will simply be the same choice of powertrains as the i5 Saloon with a shed bolted on the back and the same interior but with added room for ‘stuff’.

That will mean a rear-wheel drive i5 eDrive40 with a single electric motor at the back good for 332bhp, 81.2kWh battery and 0-62mph of 6.0 seconds. Expect range to be a bit poorer in the Touring than the i5 saloon – which officially claims 362 miles, but under 300 miles in the real world.

At the other end of the scale will be the i5 M60 xDrive Touring which comes with the same 81.2kWh battery powering motors front and back good for 593bhp and good for 62mph in 3.8 seconds in the saloon.

Again expect the M60 Touring to be slightly slower to 62mph and less impressive in range, with official range likely to be around 300 miles and real-world range nearer to 200 miles.

It all sounds quite appealing, but the elephant in the room will be the price; expect the i5 Drive Touring to start at around £80k and the M60 Touring at £100k.