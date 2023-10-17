New electric Citroen e-C3 previews the new C3 as a Crossover – costs ‘under £23,000’

The new electric Citroen e-C3 heralds the arrival of a new C3 from Citroen, this time a Crossover model with the e-C3 costing from under £23.000.

We’ve banged on about how ridiculous it is to foist EVs on buyers when the tech is evolving so quickly and prices for EVs are out of the reach of most ‘ordinary’ owners.

Now, Citroen reckons they have the answer to that with the new electric e-C3 – the flag bearer for a new ICE C3 range to follow – with the e-C3 costing less than £23,000. Which, although cheap by EV standards, is still £9k more than you can grab a current C3 for.

As we’ve come to expect, the C3 in this generation morphs in to a Crossover, based on the new Stellantis Smart Car Platform using a (cheaper) 44kWh lithium ferro phosphate battery pack delivering power to a single 111bhp motor, promising range of 199 miles and charging rates of up to 100kW.

The C3 grows a bit in size – 19mm longer and 6mm wider – and it also stands 30mm further off the ground and comes with the obligatory black plastic cladding to make it look like a butch little urban warrior.

To grab the ‘sub-£23k’ e-C3 you’ll need to opt for the YOU! trim with steel wheels, with prices going up for the PLUS and MAX trims, although even the cheapest trim option comes with Citroen’s Advance Comfort Suspension.

Inside there are Advanced Comfort Seats, a small steering wheel, projected digital instruments and a 10.25″ infotainment (but not on the YOU! trim).

Citroen says there will be an even cheaper version to come with a smaller battery.