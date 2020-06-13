New ELECTRIC Citroen e-C4 to debut this month – and there’ll be ICE versions too

A new Citroen C4 will be revealed on 30 June, and as well as coming with a choice of diesel and petrol engines there will be an electric C4 too – the Citroen e-C4.

When we reviewed the Citoen C4 Cactus, back in 2016, we loved it. We loved its quirkiness and lack of pretension and it felt like Citroen had finally found its Mojo again as the creator of cars no other car maker would dare to bring to market.

But the Citroen C4 Cactus didn’t last too long as an individual offering in a crowded market, with the refresh that came along in 2017 eschewing much of the quirkiness and reverting a to a pretty mainstream offering.

But at the time, Citroen’s Xavier Peugeot said he wanted the next C4 to be a polarising car, and with the announcement that the new C4 will debut on 30 June we’re about to find out if he gets his wish.

Teased with a completely uninformative video on Twitter (below) the new Citroen C4 will come with Citroen’s usual petrol and diesel engine options, but there will also be a new electric C4 – the Citroen e-C4 – too.

Underpinning the new Citroen e-C4 will be a stretched version of the CMP Platform also underpinning the electric Peugeot e-2008, and it’s likey to get the same powertrain too, which will mean 136bhp from an electric motor powered by a 50kWh battery pack and a range of just under 200 miles. But the e-C4 could get a 60kWh battery to give it a bit more range.

We’re not sure how much of Monsieur Peugeot’s desire for quirkiness will filter through, but the e-C4 – and the ICE C4s – are expected to be bold crossovers with more than a hint of SUV about them.

New Citroen e-C4 Tease Video