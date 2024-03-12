New electric Dacia Spring costs from just £14,995. Blimey!

The new electric Dacia Spring costs from just £14,995 in the UK, rising to £16,995 for the more powerful range-topping Dacia Spring Extreme.

Dacia revealed the new Dacia Spring EV last month with new looks and a thorough makeover and confirmation it will now be available in the UK.

Around the size of a Hyundai i10, the new Spring looks like a butch little urban warrior with its new front end, LED running lights, slimmer tail lights, some rufty-tufty cladding around the wheelarches and new alloys.

Power comes from a small 26.8kWh battery promising 137 miles of range and the option of either a 44bhp motor in the Spring Expression or 64bhp in the Expression and the Extreme (the Extreme model isn’t available with the 44bhp motor).

The Spring may be built to a price, but it still gets stuff like a 7″ digital driver display, adjustable steering wheel, USB, Cruise, central locking, parking sensors and air con, with other toys like bigger infotainment and electric mirrors available.

The cheapest option is the Dacia Spring Expression which comes with a less powerful 44bhp motor and costs from just £14,995, with the option of the 64bhp motor for an extra £1k, with the range-topping Dacia Spring Extreme with the 64bhp motor costing from £16,995.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said:

Spring has played a key part in widespread adoption of EVs across Europe and, with a price that is even lower than speculated, we’re confident it will continue the success story in the UK. We have listened to the concerns of UK drivers regarding accessing EVs, ensuring it not only has an unprecedented price but affordability that doesn’t come at the expense of durability, equipment or usability. Quite simply, there’s no other new EV currently on sale that offers so much for so little.

At £14,995, the Dacia Spring is the cheapest EV on sale in the UK (unless you include the Citroen Ami, which isn’t really a car), and it’s cheaper than a similarly-sized Hyundai i10 with a 57bhp 1.0-litre ICE too.