New Electric Dacia Spring revealed – and it’s set to be the UK’s CHEAPEST EV

The new electric Dacia Spring is revealed with a thorough makeover and a choice of three trim and two power options. And it’s coming to the UK.

It was 2021 when the Dacia Spring arrived in Europe as an electric City Car with a modest range, ‘Budget’ everything and prices under £15k. No wonder it’s sold 140,000 so far.

It delivered the sort of EV that makes sense, with its modest range, modest power and compact size – around the size of a Hyundai i10) delivering what EVs are actually good at – being a little urban runaround.

Back in 2021, Dacia decided it wouldn’t bring the Spring to the UK because it was too basic to appeal to UK buyers, but now, with the new Dacia Spring revealed, it’s heading our way.

The new Dacia Spring is still the same basic EV under the skin, but there’s a new front end to match the new Duster’s, LED DLRs, slimmer rear lights and ‘DACIA’ emblazoned boldly on the back, as well as some butch wheel arch cladding to add to the purposeful looks and new alloys.

Inside, the Spring gets an interior similar to the new Duster, with range-topping Extreme models getting a new 10.1″ infotainment (lesser models – Essential and Expression – make do with a Smartphone App), safety stuff like Emergency Braking and Driver Monitoring, Dacia’s ‘YouClip’ accessory mounts and what look to be higher quality materials.

The powertrain remains unchanged, so you have the option of either a 44bhp or 64bhp electric motor powered by a 26.8kWh battery promising range of 137 miles and with V2L.

Dacia says they will reveal full spec and pricing details on 12 March, but expect the entry-level Spring to cost under £17k.