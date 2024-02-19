New Electric Dacia Spring TEASED ahead of imminent debut – and it’s heading for the UK

The Dacia Spring -Europe’s cheapest electric car – is getting an update expected to be revealed in a few days and is heading for the UK.

There aren’t any properly cheap electric cars on the market in the UK, unless you think getting on for £30k is a cheap car.

But in Europe, the Dacia Spring arrived three years ago to deliver an EV costing £10k less than an MG4, although it wasn’t made available in the UK.

But now Dacia is about to reveal a new Dacia Spring EV – expected on 21 February – and this time it is heading for the UK, although probably not until later in the year.

The teaser image (above) for the new Spring makes it clear it’s still going to be a Crossover and similar in looks to the current Spring, although expect something more akin to a facelift than a properly new car, with a new grille, new headlights and bumpers too, new paint options and extra tech.

That will probably include bigger 10.0″ infotainment and additional safety stuff, as well as, perhaps an increase in the current Spring’s 27.4kWh battery delivering 143 miles of range through a 44bhp motor and an updated platform.

In Europe, there are various incentives making the Spring available for not a lot over £10k, but expect the new Dacia Spring to cost at least £16k when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.