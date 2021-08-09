‘New’ Electric Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa costs just £95k – but there is a catch

Ferrari teams up with The Little Car Company to deliver the Testa Rossa J, an electric 75 per cent scale replica of the 1957 250 Testa Rossa.

We thought we’d be waiting a few years yet for the first electric Ferrari, but thanks to a collaboration between Ferrari and The Little Car Company it’s here already – the Ferrari Testa Rossa J.

Before you get too excited – and start thinking about selling your children – this isn’t a full-blown new electric Ferrari for grown-ups with deep pockets, but it is a 75 per cent scale replica of the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rosso, powered by electric and costing £95,000, designed for over 14s and not road legal.

The Testa Rossa J’s bodywork is created from hand-beaten aluminium, hs modern Ferrari paint, the original drawings were used to build the chassis and the Testa Rossa J has the same steering and suspension geometry as the original too.

Inside you only get one seat, but it gets the piping motif of the original and the same leather as current Ferraris, there’s a Nardi steering wheel, the dials retain their original design and fonts – but remastered for a scale EV – it gets pedals from the F8 Tributo and the tyres come from Pirelli to fit the 12″ wire wheels, with Bilstein coilovers and custom springs too.

A trio of batteries sit upfront and can keep the Testa Rossa J going for up to 55 miles, with a choice of four driving modes incrementally increasing performance: Novice (12.5mph) and Comfort (28mph), plus Sport and Race modes going over 37mph.

Prices for the Testa Rossa J start at around £95k, but Ferrari is happy to offer plenty of customisation to buyers who just must spend more.