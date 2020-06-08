New ELECTRIC Fiat 500e Hatch joins the 500e Convertible in the UK

Following the arrival of the new electric Fiat 500e convertible in the UK, Fiat now puts the 500e Hatch on sale with prices starting at £26,995.

Back in March, just before the world and his dog went in to lockdown, the Fiat 500e Convertible went on sale in the UK. And now it’s joined by the tin-top hatch although, for now, both are only available in high-spec ‘La Prima’ versions.

Costing from £26,995 (after a bit of taxpayer help), the 500e comes with a relatively modest 42kWh battery, but that’s enough to deliver and official 199 miles of range, a range more than enough for the use most Fiat 500s are put to.

If you do decide to venture outside town in your new 500e you will be able to take advantage of 85kW fast charging (assuming you can find one, and it’s working) and grab an 80 per cent charge in a reasonable 35 minutes.

But if you’re charging at home, Fiat are throwing in an easyWallbox charger that plugs in to a standard domestic socket to deliver 3kW of charge, or you can upgrade it to an installed 7.4kW charger if you wish.

The powertrain in the 500e Hatch is the same as the Convertible, which means 116bhp, a top speed of 93mph and 0-62mph in 9.0 seconds. Although it’ll feel quicker around town.

The La Prima spec is just for the arrival models and includes panoramic roof, 17″ alloys, eco-leather upholstery and Fiat’s UConnect5 infotainment. Lower-priced 500e models will follow.