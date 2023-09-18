New Electric Fiat 600e costs from £32,995

The recently revealed electric Fiat 600e costs from £32,995, rising to £36,995, with ‘up to’ 375-mile range and 100kW charging.

It’s a couple of months since Fiat revealed a big brother for the electric 500e with the reveal of the new Fiat 600e, offering more space for those who’ve outgrown the 500 and with some of the style, if not the cuteness, of the 500.

With the same underpinnings as the Jeep Avenger, the 600e comes with a 154bhp motor powered by a 54kWh battery – with 100kW charging – for an average range of 250 miles but, claims Fiat, 375 miles in urban driving.

Available in two trim levels – RED and La Prima – the entry-level RED spec (from £32,995) comes with 16″ steel wheels, matt black side skirts and red painted dashboard, with Climate, Auto lights and wipers, Rear parking sensors, Keyless, LED driving lights, LED headlights, electric mirrors and electric windows.

There is also an E-Mode selector for normal, eco and sport modes, Cruise Control, 11kW on-board charger and charging cable, with AEB, Lane Keep, Traffic sign info, 7″ digital cluster, 10.25″ infotainment, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Spend an extra £4k on the 600e La Prima (from £36,995) and you also get 18″ alloys, matt ivory painted dashboard, front, side and rear parking sensors, faux leather seats (heated in the front), electric door mirrors, puddle lights, velour mats and hands-free power tailgate.

Now officially on sale, first deliveries of the 600e will start in the New Year.