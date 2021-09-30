New electric Genesis GV60 gets 4WD range-topper – but it’s no match for the Kia EV6 GT

Genesis reveals details of the spec and powertrains for the new electric Genesis GV60, with a choice of three powertrains in the mix.

Last month, Genesis revealed the electric GV60, the Genesis take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 from its siblings, promising a more upmarket take on the same underpinnings both the Kia and Hyundai use.

Just like the Kia and Hyundai, the Genesis version uses the E-GMP Platform complete with its 800v architecture for rapid charging at up to 350kW, but unlike the Kia and Hyundai, the Genesis will only come with the bigger 77.4kWh battery.

That, you might think, will mean top-end performance from the Genesis, but it seems Genesis is being a bit conservative with their offering, and outright power on the range-topping model is a chunk less than Kia is planning to offer with the EV6 GT.

The starting point will be 226bhp from an electric motor at the back and range of 280 miles, followed by a 4WD twin motor version with 314bhp and 248-mile range, with the range-topper getting 4WD and two motors but with 429bhp and a 229-mile range.

Looking better in this new photo than it did in its lurid green reveal, the GV60 is rounded in lots of places, SUV Coupe in profile, with ‘split’ headlights, a big lower grille, clamshell bonnet, pop-out handles and digital door mirrors.

Inside there’s plenty of recycled materials, a twin-screen setup and interesting tech including a Face Connect camera for unlocking, fingerprint recognition for starting and ‘Next-Gen’ infotainment.

Jay Chang, Global Head of Genesis brand, said:

The GV60 is our first dedicated electric car with the most dynamic design, representing Genesis’ electrification. It will set a new standard for luxury electric cars with a powerful driving performance and key features which are emotionally connected to customers.