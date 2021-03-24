New electric Kia e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range model LAUNCHES – Guess how much it costs?

The Kia e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range launches as Kia battles the cut in plug-in car grant with a lower spec 64kWh model priced at £34,995.

We’ve already learnt this morning that the Vauxhall e-Mokka has had a price ‘revision’ to nudge it under the new £35k ceiling for a plug-in car grant (PiCG), and now Kia arrive with a similar ploy.

Until now, if you wanted an e-Niro with the bigger 64kWh battery then you had to fork out for the ‘3’ trim, and that would mean Kia didn’t have a long range version of the e-Niro under the new £35k limit.

So, rather than cut the price of the e-Niro ‘3’ Kia has simply added a new e-Niro ‘2’ Long Range model which goes on sale priced from, you guessed, £34,995.

It gets the same powertrain and 64kWh battery as the other 64kWh models – good for 282 miles and up to 382 miles in city driving – and although the spec is lower it’s hardly hair shirt time.

Standard kit include 8″ infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 17″ alloys, reversing camera and rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise and keyless.

Already the best-selling EV in the UK this year – it accounted for almost 20 per cent of EV sales in the first two months of 2021 – this new, cheaper, long range model should only add to its sales success.