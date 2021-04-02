New ELECTRIC Kia EV6 costs from £40,895 in the UK, rising to £58,295 for the Kia EV6 GT

The new electric Kia EV6 opens for pre-orders in the UK, with prices starting at £40,895 and rising to £58,295 for the EV6 GT.

March was a bit of a Kia EV6 month, starting with a tease for the EV6 at the start of the month, the reveal of the EV6 mid-month and, just as March came to a close, the reveal of the range-topping Kia EV6 GT.

Now it’s time for pre-orders to open for the new EV6, ahead of properly going on sale in May, with Kia offering you the chance to secure a place at the front of the queue for the EV6 for a £100 (fully refundable) deposit., and, if you go on to order, a free one-year subscription to KiaCharge Plus and access to Ionity’s EV charging network with a 64 per cent discount on prices..

Starting point for the EV6 range is the standard EV6 with 58kWh battery and RWD which will cost you from £40,895, rising to £43,895 if you want the sportier EV6 GT-Line.

From there on there’s a variety of RWD and 4WD options on offer in basic and GT-Line trim, with 58kWh and 77.4kWh battery packs – with the 74.8kWh versions good for 316 miles of range – all with 800b charging systems able to grab over 60 miles of range in under five minutes (if you can find a charger capable).

At the top of the EV6 range sites the EV6 GT, which comes with 577bhp, 4WD and a starting price of £58,295, although deliveries of the GT model won’t start until 2022.

If you want to divvy up £100 to be at the front of the queue for an EV6, pop over to Kia’s EV6 pre-order registration page and break out the plastic.