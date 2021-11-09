New Electric Lotus SUV tease starts with the Type 132’s active grille

The Lotus Type 132 – the new electric Lotus SUV – starts its tease ahead of a debut in 2022 with a new video showing a bit of its active grille.

As Lotus moves forward now Volvo owner Geely has given it a proper future, we’ve seen the last ICE model arrive with the Lotus Emira, a new EV platform for sports cars, and confirmation there are four Lotus EVs on the way, including an electric SUV due to land next year (2022).

Now, with 2022 looming just around the corner, Lotus arrives with a tease for the Type 132 – which will be the electric Lotus SUV – with a short teaser video below. But it tells us very little.

In the space of around 15 seconds, we get headlines – Breathe | Stretch | Awaken | See – a woman’s face and a glimpse at what appears to be an active grille for cooling when it’s needed and aerodynamic efficiency when it’s not.

Lotus has nothing to say about powertrains or design, although we do know the Lotus EV SUV will be built on a new platform that will accommodate batteries from 92-120kWh and 800v charging. So, lots of power and lots of range – as well as properly quick charging – are expected, with range-topping models expected to be good for a sub-3.0 second 0-62mph.

Expect plenty more teases before the Lotus SUV arrives.

Lotus Type 132 – the electric Lotus SUV – tease video