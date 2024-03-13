New Electric Maserati Grecale Folgore now on sale in the UK from £110k

The new electric Maserati Grecale Folgore SUV with 550bhp is now on sale in the UK with prices starting from £109,950.

Another day and another expensive electric SUV goes on sale in the UK, this time the new Maserati Grecale Folgore. starting at a budget-busting £109,950.

That headline price is some £15k more than the Porsche Macan Turbo EV which boasts a chunk more power and performance with 630bhp.

What you get for your £110k is an electric Maserati SUV that’s a bit bigger than the Macan – although with much the same wheelbase – and comes with a dual motor configuration good for 550bhp, enough to hit 62mph in 4.1 seconds and a choice of four driving modes – Max Range, GT, Sport and Offroad, with air suspension as standard.

The electric motors are powered by a 105kWh battery pack promising range of up to 311 miles and charging from 20-80% in just under half an hour.

Cosmetic tweaks to distinguish the EV from its ICE siblings include bits of copper, a new grille, new rear diffuser and more aerodynamic wheels as well as a new Rame Folgore paint option exclusive to the EV.

Inside, there are more copper highlights, a fabric made from old fishing nets, digital cockpit, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Sonus Sound, Climate, heated and ventilated front seats and heated back seats, surround view camera and lots of electronic nannies.

The new Mserati Grecale Foglore is now on sale in the UK with first customer deliveries in Jue.