New Electric Mercedes EQS MBUX Hyperscreen Revealed – And, my, it’s a big ‘un

The new Mercedes EQS MBUX Hyperscreen is revealed ahead of a debut in the new electric take on the Mercedes S Class, and it’s rather dominating.

It’s no secret that Mercedes is going to deliver an electric S Class later this year, although rather than being a new S Class with an electric powertrain, the new Mercedes EQS is actually a standalone, but equivalent, model.

Now, ahead of that debut, Mercedes has given us a taste of what’s to come with a look at the evolution of the current MBUX system in to a new ‘Hyperscreeen’ MBUX heading for the new EQS.

The new Hyperscreen spans the entire width of the dash on the new EQS, which won’t be exactly small, effectively combing a trio of systems – a driver instrument display, an infotainment and a screen for the front passenger, effectively book-ended by air vents, with the passenger bit of the screen showing ‘Art’ when the seat’s unoccupied.

The whole caboodle is 55″ wide, has 24gb of memory, an interior camera and a light sensor to automatically adjust brightness according to ambient light, with the most important functions on show without resorting to menus and all using AI to learn driver habits and favourite functions. It even knows who’s driving by using the camera and delivers the right setup.

It’s massively impressive, but imagine what it’ll cost to replace when the EQS is five years old?

Mercedes EQS MBUX Hyperscreen Video