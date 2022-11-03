New electric Mercedes EQS SUV STARTS at £129,170 in the UK

The new Mercedes EQS SUV goes on sale in the UK with a choice of two 4Matic powertrains and prices starting at £129,170.

Mercedes officially revealed the new electric EQS SUV in April, and now it is on sale in the UK with a choice of two powertrain options and prices starting at £129k.

Although available in a cheaper RWD guise in some markets, the EQS choice in the UK is either the EQS 450 4MATIC with a 365-mile range or the EQS 580 4MATIC with up to 364miles, and either AMG Line Premium Plus or Business Class trim.

Spec includes the Mercedes Hyperscreen on the 580 (an option on the 450), and Mercedes’ latest MBUX with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice in a cabin with high-quality materials and almost identical to the EQS saloon.

Performance, as you’d expect, is decent, with the 450 hitting 62mph in 6.0 seconds and the 580 in a much livelier 4.6 seconds, and the EQS comes with rear-wheel steering, Airmatic suspension, dedicated off-road setting (it’ll be no Range Rover) and Burmester Sound.

Premium Plus sp[ec also includes Digital Light with Light Band, Panoramic roof, 21″ alloys, Nappa leather and HUD, with Business Class models getting MBUX augmented HUD, rear entertainment and Energising Comfort Pack.

The Mercedes EQS is now on sale in the UK, with the EQS 450 4Matic costing from £129,170, the EQS 580 4Matic from £139,170 and the Business Class spec adding a further £14,325.