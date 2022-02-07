New Electric MG ZS EV gets Standard Range model – doesn’t go as far, but costs less

The new Electric MG ZS EV Standard Range arrives with a smaller, 51.1kWh, battery offering a 198-mile range and a lower starting price of £27,495.

It’s getting on for three years since the MG ZS EV arrived as a bargain electric car offering a decent crossover/SUV at a bargain price – just £24,995 after the then PiCG of £3,500 was deducted.

But back in October, MG updated the ZS EV with a bit of a cosmetic titivation and, more importantly, a specced-up powertrain with a bigger battery and greater range.

The new battery – a 72kWh pack – was enough to take the range of the MG ZS up from its original 163 miles to a far more useful 273 miles, but the price went up to £28,495 after PiCG (which by this time was down to £2,500). Which seemed perfectly reasonable considering the big jump in battery size.

But now MG is back with a new ZS EV – the MG ZS EV Standard Range – almost re-delivering the original ZS EV spec but with a battery that’s a bit bigger than the original at 51.1kWh, enough to improve on the original’s range of 163 miles by an extra 35.

The upshot is that you can now have an MG ZX for £27,495 – £2k less than the bigger battery version which now costs £29,495 (after PiCG) – so if you don’t travel too far from home it’s a good buy.

All Standard Range models – SE, Trophy and Trophy Connect – also get more power, with 173bhp now available from the single electric motor

First deliveries of the new electric MG ZS EV Standard Range start this month (February 2022).