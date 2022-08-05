New Electric MG4 EV UK Prices and Specs announced

MG announces prices and specs for the recently revealed electric MG4, with prices starting at £25,995 and a choice of three trim levels.

MG may have a bit of a storied past, but its Chinese owners haven’t cashed in on that with a sports car (although that could soon change), but they have managed to make an impact with budget cars, and now budgets EV.

To add to the electric MG5 Estate and the MG ZS EV offerings, MG recently revealed the MG4 EV aimed, clearly, at the VW ID.3 and its siblings. And it’s going to be a lot cheaper than the VW models when it officially goes on sale in September.

MG has announced the MG4 EV will start at £25,995 for the standard range MG4 SE, with the SE Long Range costing from £28,495 and the MG4 EV Trophy Long Range from £31,495. The standard range model comes with a 51kWh battery and a range of 218 miles, with the Long Range models getting the more powerful 64kWh battery and range of 280 miles (270 miles for the Trophy).

Standard spec on the entry-level Standard Range MG4 SE includes 10.25″ infotainment, 7″ Driver’s Display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto LED headlights and tail lights, 17″ alloys, CLimate and MG iSmart App connectivity.

Long Range models add MG’s Active Grille Shutter System (AGS), and the top-spec Trophy model comes with MG Pilot, two-tone roof, Privacy Glass, rear spoiler, leather, electric heated driver seat and steering wheel, 360 camera, and wireless phone charging.

MG UK’s Guy Pigounakis said:

Our first all-electric hatchback will offer unrivalled interior space and practicality, with a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers. We believe our new MG4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise.

The new MG4 EV officially goes on sale in September.