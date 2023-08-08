New Electric MG4 Trophy Extended Range comes with bigger battery and more power

The electric MG4 range grows with the arrival of the MG4 Trophy Extended range, with a bigger battery and more power.

It’s only a year since the electric MG4 arrived, making more than a few waves with prices from a not ridiculous £25,995 (although that’s now £26,995) for the entry-level MH4 SE Standard Range with a 51kWh battery, 218-mile range and 167bhp, and a bigger battery – 67.7kWh – on Long Range models delivering 270 miles of range.

The range was added to recently with the arrival of the performance MG4 XPower with AWD, 429bhp and 0-62mph in a bonkers 3.8 seconds. And now it’s time for a new MG4 model – the MG4 Extended Range.

Only available in Trophy trim, the Extended Range model comes with a 74.4kWh battery and 324 miles of range, as well as a 241bhp electric motor cutting the MG4’s 0-62mph to 6.1 seconds.

With the same spec as the Trophy Long Range, the Trophy Extended Range which means 18″ alloys, black two-tone roof and goodies like 360 camera, heated seats and wireless phone charging.

MG’s Guy Pigounakis said:

The Extended Range is the fifth model in the award-winning MG4 EV model family,and we believe drivers have real breadth of choice with our electric hatchbacks which now include the very capable SE cars all the way through to the XPOWER, the most powerful production MG ever built.

The new MG4 Trophy Extended Range costs £36,495 – the same as the MG4 XPower.