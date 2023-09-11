New electric MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman WILL be built in Oxford

The new electric MINI Cooper – and the forthcoming electric MINI Aceman – will be built in Oxford as BMW announces a £600 million investment.

The new electric MINI Cooper has finally been revealed as MINI uncovers the next generation MINI EV with a simplified, clean design – but still ‘MINI’ – which, we were told, would be built in China because it’s underpinned by a Chinese EV Platform. Which makes sense, but does rather undermine the ‘Made in Britain’ flag-waving BMW likes to do with MINI.

True, the plan was to continue to build ICE MINIs in Oxford, but with MINI aiming for an all-EV range by 2023, the future of MINI’s plants in the UK was in doubt. But not anymore.

BMW has announced a £600 million investment for Oxford and Swindon (and Government aid thought to be up to £75m) with the Oxford Plant transformed to build the new electric MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman from 2026, with EV production taking over completely by 2030.

The changes include further production line development with an extension of the body shop, a new area for battery installation and new logistic facilities at Oxford and Swindon.

Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand, said:

MINI has always been aware of its history – Oxford is and remains the heart of the brand. I am delighted that the two new, fully electric MINI models – the MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman – are also being produced in Oxford, thereby confirming our path to a fully electric future. The continuing high demand for our locally emission-free vehicles shows the openness of the global MINI community to electromobility, which we will be able to serve optimally in the future, also thanks to Oxford.