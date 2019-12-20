New ELECTRIC Peugeot e-2008 (and ICE 2008) go on sale in the UK

The new electric Peugeot e-2008 – and the regular 2008 models – go on sale in the UK, with 2008 prices starting at £20,150 and e-2008 at £28,150.

When Peugeot revealed the new 2008 and electric e-2008 back in July, Peugeot promised it would go on sale in the UK in 2020. Well, unusually for an electric car, they’re ahead of the game, with both the electric e-2008 and the ICE 2008 going on sale today.

Prices for the new compact 2008 SUV start at £20,150 and the electric e-2008 start at a very reasonable (after PiCG) £28,150, with Peugeot offering finance deals from around £279pm for the 2008 and £309 for the e-2008 (plus deposit and final payment).

All the new 2008 models can be had in a range of trim specs – Active, Allure, GT Line and GT, with the electric e-2008 available right across the range but the GT trim only available with the e-2008 or with the 1.2 litre PureTech 155 engine.

The entry-level Active (prices from £20,150 to £28,150) models come with 16″ alloys, i-Cockpit, electric heated door mirrors, Active Safety Braking and pre-heating function, with the Allure trim (£22,350 to £30,300) adding 17″ alloys, gloss black exterior highlights, leather effect and cloth trim, 3D i-Cockpit and LED fogs.

The GT Line models (£26,100 to £32,000) get more technology in the price, with 180 reversing camera, Connected 3D Nav, 18″ alloys, ambient lighting, heated front seats, LED headlights and Smartbeam Assist.

The range-topping GT (£31,575 to £34,275) offers Adaptive Cruise, Stop Go, Lane Positioning and Active Blind Spot with an interior featuring tri-material Alcantara and a Panoramic roof.

Peugeot sat first deliveries of the new 2008 – including the electric e-2008) will start in April 2020.