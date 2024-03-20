New electric Peugeot e-5008 comes with seven seats and up to 410-mile range

The new Peugeot e-5008 arrives as a seven-seat electric SUV with up to 410-mile range. Also available as a hybrid

The new Peugeot 5008 arrives, with the headline act (because it’s 2024) being the electric version, although both mild hybrid and PHEV versions are available too.

Effectively a stretched version of the Peugeot e-3008, everything from the front doors forward – inside and out – is much the same as the e-3008, including the same 21″ screen, little steering wheel and i-Cockpit.

But from there backwards the 5008 grows by 250mm – and gets taller by 50mm and with an extra 150mm in the wheelbase – to make room for an extra pair of seats to make the e-5008 a proper seven-seater, and there’s more space in the boot with the back row up, although less with the back seats folded, than the outgoing 5008.

Powertrain options are pretty much nicked from the 3008 too, with an entry-level 134bhp mild-hybrid option and a PHEV to come.

But the focus for Peugeot is the electric e-5008, and it comes in three configurations.

The starting point is a 207bhp single motor with a 73kWh battery promising range of 312 miles, and a long-range version with the same motor but a 98kWh battery for a claimed range of 412 miles.

In addition to the two single motor configurations, there’s also a 315bhp dual motor version powered by the smaller 73kWh battery (why?) and claiming a range of 311 miles.

No prices for the new Peugeot e-5008 and 5008, but it’s expected the e-5008 will start at around £50k when it goes on sale in the autumn.