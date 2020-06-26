New electric Polestar 2 starts to arrive in Europe – UK not far behind

The new electric Polestar 2 – the first proper electric car from Volvo’s hived-off brand – starts to arrive in Europe, with the UK to follow soon.

It’s three months since production of the Polestar 2 – Polestar’s first proper electric car – began in China as it started to wake up from the lockdowns of Covid-19, just as the UK and Europe’s car production was effectively closing down.

Built using practically the same powertrain as the new electric Volvo XC40 Recharge, it is perhaps the first electric car from a premium maker to give anyone fancying a Tesla Model 3 a real alternative.

That said, for the first year of production the only model on offer is the £50k Launch Edition, although lower spec models will arrive alter, but the Polestar 2 does offer very good looks and a higher-riding stance to add Crossover appeal too.

Now, with Polestar’s China factory up and running as the UK and Europe lay idle, the first examples of the new Polestar 2 have started arriving in Zeebrugge and heading for customers in Sweden and Norway in August.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

We are one step closer to getting Polestar 2 to our first customers in Europe. The arrival of this first shipment is proof of just how committed we are to our customers and how our operations are working at high efficiency around the world. At last, the public will be able to experience just how fantastic Polestar 2 is to drive, [and] once you‘ve tried the progressive electric driving experience, there is no going back.

This first batch of Polestar 2s may be heading for Scandinavia, but the UK, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands aren’t far behind.