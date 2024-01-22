New Electric Porsche Macan REVEALED in design sketches ahead of this week’s debut

The new electric Porsche Macan is revealed in official design sketches from Porsche ahead of its debut on 25 January 2024.

Just last week we had some official updates on the new electric Porsche Macan ahead of its debut this week (25 January), and with just a few days to go Porsche is back with more, and official design sketches of the new Macan too (above and below).

As the first EV from Porsche to arrive as a successor to an equivalent ICE model, Porsche is taking care to ensure there are no design dramas to alienate their customers, with Porsche’s Michael Mauer saying:

The new Macan is the first model that we are electrifying from an existing, established product identity; every new sports car has to be very clearly recognisable as part of the Porsche product family and the model in question, but also has to be perceived as ‘the new one.

So we get a new electric Macan which looks very familiar, with elements of the Taycan and 911 on show but still very much a Macan.

Porsche says the styling of the Macan EV was challenging as it endeavours to turn a design made for an ICE SUV in to one sitting on an EV platform, with Maur saying:

Porsche remains Porsche – even an electric Porsche is a sports car in its segment. From this standpoint, it’s only logical that we’re not abandoning our proven Porsche design DNA.

We do know top-end Macan EV models will come with at least 600bhp and AWD, but what other powertrain options will be available we won’t know for sure until Thursday.