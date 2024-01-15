New electric Porsche Macan to be OFFICIALLY revealed on 25 January 2024

The electric Porsche Macan – Porsche’s second EV following the Tyacan – will officially debut on 25 January 2024.

Porsche dipped its toe in to the electric car market with the Porsche Taycan, delivering a sort of electric Panamera to market – and it’s been something of a success.

Well, it’s a success in terms of how it’s been received, although there seem to be an awful lot of used Taycans floating around, and at prices that will make owners who bought new weep.

Next up in Porsche’s EV journey is the electric Porsche Macan, which was confirmed as far back as 2017 but, thanks to software issues at VW, has been put back considerably, but now Porsche has finally announced the new Macan EV will debut on 25 January.

That should be no surprise after Porsche revealed more details on the Macan EV last week, and it all looks very promising.

With up to 600bhp on tap and AWD – and a mountain of torque – the Macan EV looks set to be an appealing electric Porsche, complete with familiar Macan looks despite its all-new underpinnings to help Macan buyers feel comfortable.

Porsche has said the ICE Macan will not be sold in Europe after this year (although it will survive in the UK for a little longer), so if you want a Macan it’s soon going to be Hobson’s choice – EV or no Macan at all.

Which is a shame.