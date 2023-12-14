New Electric Renault Scenic E-Tech takes aim at the Tesla Model Y and VW ID.4. Cost from £40,995.

The new Electric Renault Scenic E-Tech goes on sale in the UK with prices from £40,995, with 217bhp and range of up to 379 miles.

The compact electric family SUV market is getting increasingly crowded as car makers aim to cash in on the seemingly endless desire for high-riding SUVs with new electric versions, despite bluff-fronted, high-riding designs not exactly the most efficient shape for an EV.

Leader of the pack is clearly the Tesla Model Y, but many others are in the same arena now including the VW ID.4, both with prices in the £40-45k region. Although there are plenty of brand-new ID.4s floating around with discounts of £10k.

Now the new Renault Scenic E-Tech arrives to challenge the market leaders, with prices starting from a competitive £40,995.

The Scenic E-Tech comes with a 217bhp electric motor powered by an 87kWh battery promising an official range of up to 379 miles and a choice of three trim levels – Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic.

All models come with at least 19″ alloys, LED lights front and back, ambient lighting, 12.3″ driver display, 12″ infotainment, heated seats and steering wheel, Google Maps and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety and river aid stuff includes parking sensors and reversing camera, Lane Keep, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot and AEB.

Esprit Alipne models (from £43,495) add sports seats and steering wheel, blue door inserts and stitching, 20″ alloys and exterior grey highlights, and Iconic models (from £45,495) add unique 20″ alloys, massage driver’s seat, Harmon Kardon Sound, pacifying glass roof, wood trim, hands-free parking and 360 camera.

The new Electric Renault Scenic E-Tech goes on sale today (14 December 2023) with the first customer cars due in May 2024.