New ELECTRIC Renault Twingo promised for 2026 and costing around £17,500

Renault has revealed the first look at a new electric Renault Twingo for 2026, promising to start at under £17,500.

There are many reasons why car makers are failing to convince the majority of car buyers that electric cars are the right way to go, from still flakey charging infrastructure, high prices, the prospect of far better technology on the horizon making current EVs obsolete and more.

But Renault promises to address a few of those obstacles to private EV ownership with a new electric Renault Twingo, shown ahead of a debut expected in 2026.

On the high price front, Renault reckons they will deliver the new Twingo EV for around £17.5k (or under £90 per month) and on the tech front deliver much-improved efficiency to achieve 6.2 miles kWh and cut CO2 emissions over its lifetime by 75 per cent compared to the average ICE car.

To be designed and produced by Renault’s new Ampere EV spin-off, and likely to use the same platform as the new Renault 4 EV and Renault 5 -and sit below them in the Renault range – but Renault isn’t giving any specific details on battery and power yet.

Renault also says the new Amperre EV spin-off will achieve price parity with ICE cars by 2027/28 in the C segment, and will have a product line of seven vehicles by 2031 including Megane E-Tech, Scenic E-Tech, Renault 5, Renault 4, Renault Twingo EV and two others.