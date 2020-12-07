New ELECTRIC Toyota SUV on the way as the Hybrid experts turn BEV

Toyota are planning an electric SUV, around the size of the RAV4, on a new e-TNGA Platform and start the tease with an outline image.

Toyota has spent a very long time refining and developing its ‘self-charging’ hybrids as a way of cutting emissions and delivering cars with surprising refinement considering their complexity.

But the pace of change and the drive for zero emissions (at the point of use, at least) isn’t something Toyota can ignore, so there’s a plan to offer pure BEVs by Toyota and Lexus, and now we know one of the first proper electric car from Toyota will be this electric SUV, previewed by the sketch above.

Toyota aren’t sharing much at the moment, but they do conform the new electric USV – which will be around the size of the RAV4 – will be built on a new e-TNGA Platform co-developed with Subaru, a platform which offers much flexibility in size and drive and will underpin a wide range of future BEVs.

Despite being around the size of the RAV4 you can expect it to offer a chunk more interior space thanks to its BEV powertrain, and it does seem likely it will carry the ‘BZ’ moniker Toyota has been busy trademarking.

Toyota’s Koji Toyoshima said:

Toyota will shortly take the next step in the roll-out of its forthcoming battery electric portfolio by first previewing an all-new mid-size SUV in the coming months. The versatility and flexibility of e-TNGA technology allows us to design and create vehicles that are not just battery electric but also exciting to drive and beautiful to look at.