New ELECTRIC Vauxhall Astra, and electric Astra Estate, revealed ahead of a 2023 debut

Vauxhall reveals the first look at a new electric Astra – and electric Astra Sports Tourer – ahead of an arrival in summer 2023.

It’s more than three years since the electric Vauxhall Corsa-e arrived to start Vauxhall’s quest to be delivering only electric cars by 2028, since when we’ve also had the arrival of the electric Mokka-e too. And now it’s the turn of the Astra to get full battery power.

Vauxhall has revealed the first look at the new electric Astra and electric Astra Estate (above) ahead of going on sale in early 2023 with first deliveries expected by June, delivering not just a new EV Hatch option for UK buyers, but a real rarity with an electric estate too.

With Vauxhall wedded to the idea of EV as a powertrain option, rather than a standalone model, the new Astra-e will add to the existing Astra range to deliver diesel, petrol, PHEV and full BEV offerings – at least for the time being.

Power for the new Astra EVs will come from a 153bhp electric motor providing 199lb/ft of instant torque, powered by a 54kWh battery, enough for range of 258 miles, and 100kW charging for an 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes. There’s also an 11kW AC charger onboard for wallbox charging at home.

Although Vauxhall says the Astra-e will go on sale in the New Year – at prices yet to be revealed – and start arriving with owners by June, the Astra-e Estate won’t go on sale until the summer.