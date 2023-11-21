New Electric Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer now on sale from £39,995

A year on from its reveal, the electric Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer goes on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £39,995.

It’s a year since Vauxhall revealed the electric Astra and Astra Sports Touring Estate, and now the electric Astra Sports Tourer is finally on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £39,995, as one of the very few electric estate cars on offer.

Pretty much identical to the electric Astra Hatch – apart from the obvious shed at the back – the Sports Tourer gets a new 153bhp electric motor at the front powered by a 54kWh battery promising efficiency of 4.2mpkWh and range of 256 miles. Vauxhall also claims 100kW charging means a 20-80 per cent charge will take 26 minutes.

Inside, all models – Design, GS and Ultimate – come with a 10.0″ driver display and 10.0″ infotainment, with actual physical controls for stuff like Climate, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto LED headlights, parking sensors, Forward Collison Alert, AEB, Lane Keep and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Move up from the entry-level Design trim to the GS (from £42,345) and you get 18″ black alloys, black roof, butch bumpers, 360 parking camera, adaptive cruise, keyless, heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Opt for the Ultimate trim (£45,460) and you also get LED Pixel headlights, Intelli-Drive 2.0, HUD, wireless phone charging, panoramic roof and Alcantara upholstery.

Now open for order, the electric Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer will start arriving with owners in Q2 2024.