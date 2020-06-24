New ELECTRIC Vauxhall Mokka-e revealed – and ICE versions of the new Mokka on the way too

Vauxhall reveals the new electric Mokka-e – with ICE versions of the new Mokka to follow – and looks a big step forward for Vauxhall.

We all know that PSA has gobbled up Vauxhall from GM, and Vauxhall is now effectively a French company. So you need to get ready for re-badged Peugeots and Citroens to start floating out of Vauxhall showrooms, don’t you? Not if this new electric Vauxhall Mokka is anything to go by you don’t.

Vauxhall may have taken the underpinnings of the electric Peugeot 2008 to create the new Vuaxhall Mokka, but they’ve managed to create a compact SUV which not only looks good but seems very individual too.

The new look for the new Mokka is most obvious at the front, with Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ stretching across the nose incorporating lights, badge and grille in to a single glazed section, with a black roof and pillars adding to the dynamic look, despite a fairly generic compact SUV form and the regulation black cladding bits to shout intent.

Inside is new too, with a twin-screen setup – a bit like Mercedes’ A-Class – dominating the view forward, and with what Vauxhall are calling a ‘detoxed’ UI that’s easy to use and with key functions on actual buttons.

Underpinning all this Vauxhall newness is PSA’s CMP, which means the Mokka is slightly more compact than the old model but with just as much interior space, and that means, just like the Peugeot 2008, we’ll see more than just the electric Mokka-e, with a range of three-pot ICE versions expected to follow.

But for now it’s the EV version that matters, using a 50kWh battery to drive 134 electric horses to a promised range of around 200 miles. Just like the Peugeot e-2008.

Expect the Vauxhall Mokka-e to start at a bit under £30k when it goes on sale.