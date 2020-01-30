New electric Volkswagen e-Up! costs from £19,695 in the UK

The new electric Volkswagen e-Up! – complete with a big increase in range – goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £19,695.

Last year, ahead of the arrival of the electric Volkswagen ID. 3 this year, VW finally (better late than never) decided they ought to make the electric e-Up! a much more sensible offering before the ID models take over the world (or not).

Now, after the new E-Up!’s reveal last year, it’s going on sale in the UK, and it’ll cost you £19,695 even after the taxpayer has lumped in the £3.5k PiCG. Which is better than it was, although still a lot for an Up!.

But what actually matters is that the e-Up! now has a properly usable range, promising 159 miles from 32.3kWh battery, getting on for double the range and battery of the original e-Up!.

The new e-Up! gets the same safety and tech stuff as other Up! models, so there’s a camera and Lane Assist and, on what VW are calling the ‘range-topping e-Up!, there are heated front seats and windscreen, Climate, Cruise and Auto wipers, with 15″ Tezzle wheels, C-shaped running lights, blue strips on the grille and boot lid and, a first, the new VW logo to differentiate it from ICE models.

Tim O’Donovan, EV Marketing Manager VW UK, said:

We are very pleased to have secured limited stock in the UK for this latest electric version of our popular city car. With a proven electric powertrain, impressive range, and excellent value-for-money the e-up! is a zero-emissions city car that can venture far beyond the city limits.

Of course, you can grab a cheaper take on the e-Up! with the SEAT Mii Electric, or a much cheaper version in the less well-equipped Skoda Citigo e iV.