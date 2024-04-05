New electric Volvo EC40 and EX40 now on sale – costs up to £62k

The recently renamed Volvo EX40 and EC40 go on sale in the UK, together with other revised models in the Volvo range.

A couple of months ago, we revealed that Volvo was dropping the electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge names, replacing them with branding which fits more recent EVs like the EX90 and EX30, so the electric XC40 became the EX40 and the electric C40 the EC40. And now they’re on sale.

Prices for the renamed EX40 start at £45,995 in Core trim, but the EC40 is only available in Plus and Ultra (was Ultimate) trim so starts at £52,555, with an extended range battery across single motor offerings promising range of 343 miles from its 78kWh battery (and costing an extra £1,750).

Prices only go up from there, with the EX40 and EC40 Twin Motor models costing up to £61,855.

As we noted when Volvo revealed the name changes, Volvo has now added the option of a performance Pack for the Twin Motor EX40 and EC40, boosting power to 436bhp, and the option of a Black Pack.

In other range update news, the ‘Recharge’ badge is dropped on all PHEV models, and economy and emissions have been marginally improved on the B5 mild-hybrid versions of the XC60 and XC90.

All very interesting, but unless you’re buying an EX40 or EC40 through a business – with the appealing tax breaks – go out and buy a year-old one at half price.