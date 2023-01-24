New electric Volvo EX30 will DEBUT in June

Volvo confirms that the new electric Volvo EX30, a model sitting below the XC40 Recharge, will debut in June 2023 with production to follow soon after.

If you want an electric Volvo, you currently have a very limited choice with just the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge on offer, both of which are EV takes on the existing ICE XC40.

But things will start to change in 2023 as Volvo finally moves in to EVs proper, with the already-revealed EX90 arriving by the end of the year as a replacement for the superb XC90. Although the XC90 will continue for a while yet as a hybrid.

At prices starting at around £100k – but with ‘cheaper’ models to come – the new EX90 isn’t exactly an everyman car, and will do nothing to reduce Volvo’s quite aged buyer demographic.

But as well as the arrival of the new EX90, Volvo also has in play a car at the other end of the price spectrum, first teased at the launch of the EX90 and subsequently confirmed to be the new Volvo EX30 shortly after.

Now, Volvo’s boss, Jim Rowan, has confirmed to CarSales in Australia that the new EX30 will debut in June this year and go in to production before the end of 2023, giving Volvo a cheaper presence with a bespoke EV using the same Geely Sustainable Experience Architecture Platform underpinning, amongst other, the new Smart #1.

Rowan reckons the new EX30 will appeal to younger buyers – as well as down-sizing older buyers – and although the Smart #1 comes with 264bhp and a 66kWh battery in its most powerful guise, Rown seems to be hinting that the EX30, although perhaps having a range-topping model with the same sort of spec as the Smart, will be offered with smaller battery packs and less powerful motors aimed at ‘Urban’ drivers, rather than those wanting to drive long distances.

With a debut for the new EX30 now confirmed for June, expect regular drips of information from Volvo to arrive in the coming months.