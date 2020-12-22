New ELECTRIC Volvo will be revealed in March – Volvo’s take on the Polestar 2 or a Volvo Coupe SUV?

Volvo has revealed they will unveil a new electric car in March 2021, to add to the XC40 Recharge. It could be the Volvo take on the Polestar 2.

Volvo has been busy adding electric help to their cars, with every model in the Volvo range available with at least one plug-in hybrid powertrain, and mild hybrid units across all models too.

So far, we’ve only seen a single BEV from Volvo – the XC40 Recharge – but that will change in the New Year as Volvo prepares to reveal their second electric car in March. But what will it be?

We know it will be built on the same Platform as the XC40 Recharge, so that excludes a 60 or 90 Series BEV for now, and logically it should be a replacement for the V40 which went out of production this year. But we already know the V40 body style isn’t making a comeback, as Volvo’s Lex Kerssemakers made clear when the V40 ended its run.

He said that the replacement for the V40 “needs to be a different sort of car, one which offers the practicality and appeal of a hatch but with a high riding design” which, as we said at the time, sounds very like the Volvo 40.2 Concept, sister to the 40.1 Concept which became the XC40.

We’ve already seen the Volvo 40.2 Concept go in to production as the Polestar 2, but it fits the bill of being a high-riding design with Hatch practicalities and makes sense as a V40 replacement. Although whether Volvo will use the V40 (or even S40) moniker for it remains to be seen.

Of course, this could be wide of the mark, Polestar could have the only dibs on the 40.2 Concept design and Volvo could be planning a sleeker Coupe take on the XC40.

With a reveal for the new Volvo BEV in March, expect a trickle of detail from Volvo to start arriving.