New Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge range arrives and starts at a still considerable £49,950

Volvo has dropped the R-Design model from its electric XC40 Recharge and replaces it with Twin, Twin Plus and Twin Pro. Costs from £49,950.

It’s more than a year since the electric Volvo XC40 went on sale in the UK, but it was Hobson’s choice offering.

Not only was the only powertrain on offer the range-topping 402bhp powertrain, but the only trim available was R-Design. And it cost the not exactly bargain price of £53,155.

Now Volvo is addressing the lack of choice by dropping the R-Design trim (so ICE, don’t you know) and replacing it with a trio of new ‘trim’ options – Twin, Twin Plus and Twin Pro – although there’s no sign of models with less power and smaller batteries to help reduce the headline price.

The starting point is the XC40 Twin – starting at £49,950 – which comes with 19″ alloys, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, electric tailgate, Climate, wireless phone charging, 12.3″ digital instruments and the new Google Android 9.0″ infotainment.

Move up to the XC40 Recharge Twin Plus (starts at £52,950) and you get parking sensors at the front, rear parking camera, heated seats and steering wheel and a more powerful heat pump, with Twin Pro models (from £56,700) offering 20″ alloys, 360-degree parking camera, Pilot Assist, Harmon Kardon Sound, leather and Panoramic roof.

If the headline price is a turn-off, you can opt for Volvo’s Care by Volvo Plan offering the XC40 Recharge from £619 per month for a 36-month deal or £769 per month if you want a three month get out of jail card. Volvo reckons 95 per cent of retail buyers will opt for the Care By Volvo deal.

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge range is now on sale.