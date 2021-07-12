New Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge with single electric motor at lower prices

Volvo is extending the electric XC40 Recharge range once more, with a single motor version on the way at lower prices.

The electric Volvo XC40 Recharge is an appealing EV, but it’s not exactly cheap, with prices starting at £50k even after lower-spec XC40 Recharge models were added recently – but there is going to be a way to get into an electric XC40 for a bit less.

Volvo has launched a single motor version of the XC40 Recharge in Sweden – which is on its way to the UK too – with a lower price tag, smaller battery and less powerful motor.

Unlike the current XC40 Recharge range, which comes with over 400bhp from its two electric motors, the new XC40 Recharge addition gets a single motor at the front delivering a decent 231bhp, powered by a 69kWh battery and good for a range of around 250 miles.

It comes with the new Google Android-powered infotainment, EV-specific tyres and is able to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in about half an hour (if you can find a suitable charger).

Volvo’s Henrik Green said:

By adding a single-engine XC40 Recharge, we broaden the appeal of our all-electric model range, says Henrik Green, chief technology officer. -Customers can now choose between two distinct variants of the XC40 Recharge and the recently launched Volvo C40 Recharge.

In Sweden, the single-motor XC40 Recharge costs from around £45k, and goes into production in the Autumn. We’ll update when we get UK confirmation, but assuming Volvo chooses to sell this new XC40 Recharge here, the Swedish price – halfway between the PHEV and current EV – sounds about right.