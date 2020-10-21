New ELECTRIC VW ID.3 matches the new VW Golf Mk8’s Five Star Euro NCAP rating

The new Volkswagen ID.3, the first of VW’s new ID family of electric cars, scores a five star Euro NCAP rating in the latest safety tests.

Rational or not, many car buyers are wary of electric cars not just because of the high purchase price and patchy charging infrastructure (growing, but still unacceptably unreliable), but also on safety grounds.

But even if it’s going to take a while for some to accept they’re not going to get electrified in the rain or see short-circuits starting a fire, one thing they don’t have to worry about is actual safety ratings now the new VW ID.3 has scored a five star Euro NCAP rating in the latest tests, matching the traditional VW Golf Mk8.

Euro NCAP say the ID.3 came through the tests with ‘merit’, scoring 89 per cent for Child Occupancy, 87 per cent for Adult Occupation, 88 per cent for Safety Systems and 71 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users., an average of 83.75 per cent across the four tests.

By comparison, the new Golf did better on Adult Occupancy with 95 per cent and 76 per cent on Vulnerable Road User, matched the ID.3 on Child Occupancy and scored less on Safety Systems at 78 per cent for an average rating of 84.5 per cent.

Euro NCAP’s Michiel van Ratingen said:

The ID.3 represents the direction of travel for the car industry in recent years. The climate crisis means that we all must adapt to a cleaner future and electric cars will become the norm in the years to come. Euro NCAP will continue to ensure that saving the planet does not come at the cost of safety and I am glad to see that the ID.3 – the latest generation of the people’s car – does not compromise in this regard.

Volkswagen ID.3 Five Star Euro NCAP Test Video