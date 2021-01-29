New entry-level BMW 320e and 520e plug-in hybrids REVEALED – but you can’t buy one in the UK

New entry-level BMW 320e and 520e plug-in hybrids are the latest plug-in hybrids from BMW, but you won’t be able to buy one in the UK.

Just like every other car maker, BMW is rapidly rolling out plug-in hybrid versions of their cars to take advantage of the daft official emissions PHEVs enjoy, and to let business users grab one as a great way to save tax.

The core of BMW’s saloon/estate range – the 3 Series and 5 Series – already enjoy PHEV models with the 330e and 530e, but now there’s a new entry-level option with the arrival of the BMW 320e PHEV and 520e PHEV, now on sale in Europe as a cheaper alternative to the 330e and 530e models. But, for some reason, you’re not going to be able to buy one in the UK.

Both the 320e and 520e use the same powertrain, with a 2.0 litre petrol engine and electric motor – powered by a 12kWh battery – producing 201bhp, available in the 320e as saloon or estate, and with 4WD, with the 520e also available as saloon or estate but not with 4WD. All models come with an eight-speed auto ‘box.

EV range is between 30 and 35 miles depending on model (25 and 34 miles for the 520e), official economy of 157-217 miles and official emissions as low as 29g/km (the big BIK benefit).

Perhaps BMW will have a rethink and offer the entry-level PHEV 3 and 5 Series in the UK?