New entry-level Mercedes-AMG GT replaces the GT and GT S with more power and bigger spec

Following the arrival of the AMG GT Black Series, Mercedes have fiddled the bottom of the AMG GT range with a new AMG GT replacing it and the S.

Six years ago Mercedes revealed the AMG GT and GT S as the supercar successors to the Mercedes SLS, but since then the range seems to have grown like Topsy to include a multitude of models including the AMG GT R, AMG GT 4-Door and, most recently, the AMG GT Black Series.

Mercedes clearly think enough’s enough, so it looks like they’ve decided to drop the AMG GT S and replace it, and the AMG GT, with a new AMG GT which betters both models and can be had as a Coupe or Roadster.

The new AMG GT comes with 515bhp – more than the outgoing GT or GT S – and much of the spec list, and more, the GT S had.

That means the GT comes with AMG Ride Control with adaptive damping, an electronic locking diff, AMG high-performance composite brakes (with red brake calipers), lithium-ion starter battery and a ‘Race’ mode. You can also have active rear axle steering if you tick the right box.

There’s also a ‘Night Edition’ model of the new GT (although we don’t yet know if it’ll be available in the UK) which does what it says on the tin by making anything that shines black.

The new AMG GT goes on sale in Europe in November.