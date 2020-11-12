New Ferrari SF90 Spider brings open air to the SF90 Stradale

The Ferrari SF90 Spider arrives to bring open-air options for the SF90 Stradale, with the same 986bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain and 2.5s 0-62mph.

You didn’t think Ferrari would settle for just delivering the SF90 Stradale as a plug-in hybrid supercar with stats to rival LaFerrari, did you? No, of course you didn’t, so as sure as night follows day we now get a convertible version of the SF90 Stradale – the new Ferrari SF90 Spider.

Just like the Stradale, the Spider gets a 4.0 litre petrol V8 mated to an electric motor to deliver a massive 986bhp and 664lb/ft of torque, enough, despite a 100kg weight penalty from the roof, to hit 62mph in 2.5 seconds on the way to 211mph.

So in the ways that matter, the Spider is just like the Stradale, but with the addition of a folding hard top which, when the roof is down, reveals a flat rear deck, roll hoops and a pair of buttresses, with an active spoiler at the back which moves to increase downforce or reduce drag.

Inside it’s just the same as the Stradale, except for the (hopefully) blue sky above, apart from a couple of aerodynamic fins to deflect air from the occupants when the roof is down, and a window behind your head to act as a wind deflector with the roof down, or let you listen to the engine when the roof’s up.

Just like the Stradale, and unlike LaFerrari, the SF90 Spider is a proper production model, but if you want one then bank on spending more than £400k.