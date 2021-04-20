New Ford Evos REVEALED – Ford’s replacement for the Mondeo, perhaps?

The Ford Evos has been revealed by Ford at the Shanghai Motor Show as a new crossover, perhaps previewing the Mondeo’s replacement.

The Ford Evos (pictured above) has been revealed at the Shanghai Motor Show as a new Ford Crossover model designed, say Ford, for the Chinese market and part of its ‘China 2.0’ plan.

Looking rather like a ‘De-Mustanged’ Mach-E with a corporate Ford grille and full-width headlights, seemingly bisecting genres in a similar way to the new Citroen C5 X, Ford looks to be on the Zeitgeist with the Evos, even if it seems a bit generic.

Inside is more of a statement (photo below), although following the latest interior trends, with a big 12.3″ instrument cluster and huge 27″ infotainment screen running across in to the passenger’s side.

Despite the reveal of the Evos, Ford has turned coy about the drivetrain and has released no details. But it would be no great stretch of a prediction to suggest it will come at least with a Hybrid/PHEV powertrain, and could well be an EV.

Despite Ford declaring the Evos as a China-only model, it’s hard not to see it as very European looking and, as Ford stops making the Mondeo, an ideal replacement for a car that was once the mainstay of Ford’s success in the UK.

Don’t be surprised to learn in the coming months that the Evos is heading this way too.