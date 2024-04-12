New Ford Focus ST Edition arrives – a last Hurrah for the Focus ST?

The Ford Focus ST Edition arrives as a track-focused Focus ST with trick suspension and a plethora of extra toys. It costs from £42,905.

It’s no secret that Ford plans to end production of the Focus in 2025 as it heads down the EV route and dumps the cars which made it a success in the UK, so this – the new Ford Focus ST Edition – is Ford’s final farewell to a Focus with bite.

Of course, Ford has been down this route before with the previous Focus ST Edition which arrived shortly before the current Focus arrived, and this new Focus ST Edition follows a very similar route, with blue paint job, plenty of toys and much fiddled with suspension.

Just as it did with the last ST Edition, Ford has fitted this new one with KW Automotive Coilovers along with a handbook to set it up on everything from a country road blat to the Nurburgring, with 12 Jounce and 16 rebound settings and all lowered by 10mm compared to the regular ST. Oh, and the springs are 50% stiffer too.

Ford has also fitted 19″ alloys with Pirelli P Zero Corsas and Brembo brakes, although power remains the same at 276bhp and 310lb/ft of torque from the 2.3-litre engine.

Ford has also thrown in the Assist Pack – adaptive cruise, Lane Keep, Blind Spot etc – Winter Pack with heated windscreen and steering wheel and a 675W B&O sound.

At £42,905 the ST Edition is not cheap, but in real terms it’s almost exactly the same price as the last Focus St Edition.