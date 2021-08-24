New Ford Focus ST Edition gets Adjustable chassis for the ULTIMATE Focus ST ‘Drive’

The New Ford Focus ST Edition arrives with ford promising its adjustable suspension delivers the ultimate Focus ST’drive’. Costs from £35,785.

We may no longer have the Ford Focus RS in the current generation Focus range, but we do have the Focus ST. And the absence of a Focus RS has seen tuners like Mountune turn their attention on the ST to deliver ‘old’ RS levels of performance.

Now it’s Ford’s turn to deliver a heavily titivated Focus ST aimed at enthusiastic drivers – the new Ford Focus ST Edition – which aims to deliver more driving thrills, rather than more outright performance.

Ford is calling the ST Edition the “most dynamic version yet of the fourth-generation Focus ST” thanks to a Ford Performance-tuned adjustable coilover suspension, flow-formed alloy wheels that reduce unsprung wehight, hydraulically-activated electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) and selectable driving modes.

The adjustable coilover suspension (from KW Automotive) comes with a 10mm lower ride height (and up to 20mm in adjustments) with the Focus ST Edition coming with a tech document to guide owners through the right settings for the right occasion.

The Focus’s 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine delivers 276bhp – the same as a regular Focus ST – with flat-shift capability on the manual ‘box and good for 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds.

Cosmetic titivations include the Azura Blue paint job with black detailing, gloss black roof, part-leather Recaro sports seats with blue stitching (which extends to the steering wheel and gear lever gaiter) and an engine start button in ‘Sporty Red’.

Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance manager, said:

The new Focus ST Edition takes the hot hatchback to a new level of handling precision and control. Not only does it offer increased poise and responsiveness for the enthusiast, but also gives the ability to tailor the feel and handling balance of the car to the customer.

The new Ford Focus ST Edition is now up for grabs at Ford’s UK dealers with prices from £35,785.